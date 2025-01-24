Left Menu

Wall Street Watch: Markets Mixed as Economic Data Looms

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened cautiously with little change as investors await key economic data. Meanwhile, Boeing's subpar quarterly forecast contributed to jittery sentiment, leading to a dip in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Wall Street experienced a mixed start, reflecting investor caution as pivotal economic data awaited release. The benchmark S&P 500 showed a slight increase of 2.7 points, or 0.04%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 33.4 points, or 0.17%, signaling tepid optimism in the tech sector.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a minor decline, slipping 31.3 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 44,533.75. This downward trend was influenced significantly by Boeing's announcement of a quarterly profit warning, which rattled investor confidence in the corporate sector.

The day's trading reflects a broader atmosphere of uncertainty, with market participants keenly watching economic indicators that could influence future investment strategies. This cautious approach underscores the ongoing volatility present in the financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

