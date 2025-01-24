Wall Street Watch: Markets Mixed as Economic Data Looms

On Friday, Wall Street experienced a mixed start, reflecting investor caution as pivotal economic data awaited release. The benchmark S&P 500 showed a slight increase of 2.7 points, or 0.04%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 33.4 points, or 0.17%, signaling tepid optimism in the tech sector.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a minor decline, slipping 31.3 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 44,533.75. This downward trend was influenced significantly by Boeing's announcement of a quarterly profit warning, which rattled investor confidence in the corporate sector.

The day's trading reflects a broader atmosphere of uncertainty, with market participants keenly watching economic indicators that could influence future investment strategies. This cautious approach underscores the ongoing volatility present in the financial markets.

