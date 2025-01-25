Wall Street Awaits Economic Data Amid Tariff Anxiety

Wall Street's major indexes were primed to open lower on Friday as investors exercised caution ahead of key economic data releases. A quarterly profit warning from Boeing intensified the cautious atmosphere among market participants.

By mid-morning, Dow E-minis fell 105 points, with S&P 500 E-minis and Nasdaq 100 E-minis also down, reacting to Boeing's 1.6% premarket trading loss following its projected $4 billion fourth-quarter setback. NextEra Energy shares similarly slumped 1.6% due to declining profits in its renewable sector.

As markets awaited survey results on manufacturing and consumer sentiment, tariffs emerged as a focal point, with President Trump's remarks igniting fears of a potential trade war. Investors worried about inflation, interest rates, and economic slowdown as they prepared for tech earnings reports in the coming week.

(With inputs from agencies.)