Wall Street Awaits Economic Data Amid Tariff Anxiety
Wall Street braces for lower openings as economic data and tariff tension loom. Boeing's profit warning and NextEra Energy's earnings decline add to investor jitters. Trump hints at tariff plans, sparking fears of a trade war. Major tech firms will report next week.
Wall Street's major indexes were primed to open lower on Friday as investors exercised caution ahead of key economic data releases. A quarterly profit warning from Boeing intensified the cautious atmosphere among market participants.
By mid-morning, Dow E-minis fell 105 points, with S&P 500 E-minis and Nasdaq 100 E-minis also down, reacting to Boeing's 1.6% premarket trading loss following its projected $4 billion fourth-quarter setback. NextEra Energy shares similarly slumped 1.6% due to declining profits in its renewable sector.
As markets awaited survey results on manufacturing and consumer sentiment, tariffs emerged as a focal point, with President Trump's remarks igniting fears of a potential trade war. Investors worried about inflation, interest rates, and economic slowdown as they prepared for tech earnings reports in the coming week.
