Indian Media Giants Challenge OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement

Indian media powerhouses, including Adani's NDTV and Ambani's Network18, have legally challenged OpenAI for allegedly using copyrighted content without permission. This lawsuit supports ANI’s ongoing case against OpenAI, accusing it of scraping content to train AI. The case could significantly impact AI content usage regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:55 IST
Gautam Adani

In a significant move, prominent Indian media outlets, including those owned by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, have taken legal action against OpenAI. They accuse the AI giant of using their copyrighted content without authorization, according to legal documents reviewed by Reuters.

The legal contention intensifies the existing lawsuit against OpenAI, spearheaded by the Indian news agency ANI, first initiated last year. This growing legal battle highlights the media industry's concerns about AI technologies using copyrighted material without consent, potentially undermining the value of intellectual property.

This collective move by Indian publishers is expected to bolster ANI's case, urging courts to consider the implications of AI training methods on copyright laws. The outcome could reshape how AI companies source and use content, emphasizing the delicate balance between innovation and legal constraints.

