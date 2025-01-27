Left Menu

India's Chip Design Revolution: Securing Strategic Autonomy

Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL and Chairman of EPIC Foundation, emphasizes India's need to develop its own chips and IP for strategic autonomy amid new geopolitical dynamics. Leveraging RISC-V technology, India aims to foster domestic chip production, enhancing its role in the global value chain.

Updated: 27-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:15 IST
Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • India

Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL and Chairman of EPIC Foundation, has stressed the importance of India achieving strategic autonomy through the development of its own chip technology. Speaking to address the changing geopolitical landscape, Chowdhry highlights the need for India to focus on creating intellectual property and producing trusted Indian chips.

India has already advanced significantly with the RISC-V chip technology at IIT-Madras, which eliminates the necessity for paying license fees. Chowdhry advocates leveraging this technology to design and manufacture indigenous chips, guarding against future sanctions that may arise in an increasingly 'unipolar world'.

The EPIC Foundation has proposed government prioritization of high-quality chips, suggesting a budget allocation of Rs 44,000 crore to develop and manufacture crucial semiconductor and system products locally. This initiative seeks to establish India as a crucial component in the global chip supply chain, capitalizing on its expertise and expansive domestic market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

