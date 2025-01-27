Nasdaq Nosedive: DeepSeek's AI Disrupts Tech Stocks

The technology sector faced turbulence on Monday as Nasdaq futures plummeted, driven by the unexpected success of a cost-effective Chinese AI model. The resultant selloff in AI-related stocks saw megacaps like Nvidia experiencing significant losses.

DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, has introduced a free AI assistant utilizing lower-cost chips and minimal data, which appears to challenge prevailing expectations in financial markets. Richard Hunter of Interactive Investor cautions that while it's premature to view DeepSeek as a threat to U.S. AI solutions, its emergence is causing market reevaluations.

The popularity of DeepSeek's AI Assistant, which overtook ChatGPT as the top free app in the U.S. App Store, contributed to the decline. Key players such as Nvidia, AMD, and Micron saw sharp declines, adding to an already tense market environment influenced by looming Federal Reserve decisions and international trade concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)