Left Menu

European Tech Sector Tumbles Amid Low-Cost AI Concerns

European shares dropped as the technology sector faced pressure due to China's upgraded low-cost AI model, raising concerns about rivals’ profits. Tech stocks, including chipmakers and AI infrastructure firms, fell sharply. The selloff precedes upcoming US tech earnings and key interest rate decisions by major central banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:08 IST
European Tech Sector Tumbles Amid Low-Cost AI Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares were under pressure on Monday, as the region's technology sector was hit hard following concerns over China's introduction of a cost-effective AI model. This development stirred apprehension over the potential profit erosion for rival firms reliant on pricier chips.

The pan-European STOXX 600 reported a 0.6% downturn, while futures linked to the Nasdaq Composite in the U.S. fell sharply by 3.1%. DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, has released an assistant operating on cost-efficient chips, posing a challenge to existing market assumptions about AI-driven demand.

These anxieties weighed heavily on the European tech index, which plummeted 5.8%. Key players like ASML and ASM International faced significant losses, with plunges of 11.5% and over 15%, respectively. Siemens Energy and Schneider Electric, also AI-exposed, experienced notable declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025