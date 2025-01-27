Left Menu

Tech Tumble: US AI Stocks Shake as Chinese AI Emerges

The rise of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek led to a selloff in US tech stocks, impacting major chipmakers like Nvidia. While not an immediate threat to US firms, it challenges expectations for AI-driven growth. Several tech stocks including Microsoft and Meta fell as markets braced for further volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:04 IST
Tech Tumble: US AI Stocks Shake as Chinese AI Emerges

The technology sector experienced significant turbulence on Monday as futures linked to the Nasdaq fell sharply. This came in the wake of a surge in popularity for a low-cost artificial intelligence model from the Chinese company, DeepSeek, sparking a selloff in major US chipmakers including Nvidia.

DeepSeek's introduction of a free AI assistant has raised questions about the future demand for AI supply chains, traditionally reliant on high-cost infrastructure. Market head Richard Hunter noted that while DeepSeek isn't an immediate existential threat to US-based solutions, it has caused substantial unease among investors.

Major tech companies, from Nvidia to Microsoft, saw stock declines ahead of earnings reports, while AT&T gained due to exceeding subscriber growth expectations. The wider global market remains cautious amidst geopolitical tensions and anticipated economic decisions, including potential US interest rate steadying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025