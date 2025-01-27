Tech Tumble: US AI Stocks Shake as Chinese AI Emerges

The technology sector experienced significant turbulence on Monday as futures linked to the Nasdaq fell sharply. This came in the wake of a surge in popularity for a low-cost artificial intelligence model from the Chinese company, DeepSeek, sparking a selloff in major US chipmakers including Nvidia.

DeepSeek's introduction of a free AI assistant has raised questions about the future demand for AI supply chains, traditionally reliant on high-cost infrastructure. Market head Richard Hunter noted that while DeepSeek isn't an immediate existential threat to US-based solutions, it has caused substantial unease among investors.

Major tech companies, from Nvidia to Microsoft, saw stock declines ahead of earnings reports, while AT&T gained due to exceeding subscriber growth expectations. The wider global market remains cautious amidst geopolitical tensions and anticipated economic decisions, including potential US interest rate steadying.

