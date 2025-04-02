Senate Probes Meta's China Ambitions

The U.S. Senate's investigative subcommittee is diving into Meta Platforms' attempts to penetrate the Chinese market, a move that could unveil significant industry practices and international relations. On Tuesday, the panel opened a review of the tech giant's operations, particularly scrutinizing its alleged efforts to collaborate with the Chinese Communist Party.

Senator Ron Johnson, the chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, supported by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Josh Hawley, has formally inquired Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about accusations that the company was developing censorship tools as part of its market entry strategy in China, according to a letter accessed by Reuters.

The senators are pressing Meta to provide comprehensive documents detailing all communications and records of meetings with Chinese government officials since 2014, with a deadline set for April 21. This demand underscores the seriousness of the investigation and its potential implications for Meta's business strategies and international regulatory practices.

