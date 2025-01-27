Gujarat's Leap into AI: A New Era of Innovation

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), declaring it an essential think tank for the state. The inauguration marks a major technological stride for Gujarat, aiming to position it as a hub for AI-driven development.

The initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2024 between the Gujarat government's Department of Science and Technology and Microsoft. The AI Centre will leverage machine learning, cognitive, and chatbot services to implement successful pilot projects and offer various training programs, as per an official statement.

Patel emphasized that the AI Centre will bridge the gap between startups and industry, providing crucial support to government and business sectors by offering timely, effective citizen services and promoting grassroots innovation. Additionally, the initiative includes an Innovation Challenge, awarding MSMEs for pioneering AI and IoT solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)