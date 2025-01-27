Left Menu

DeepSeek's Disruptive Impact: Shaking the European Tech Sector

European tech stocks experienced a downturn due to concerns sparked by Chinese startup DeepSeek's low-cost AI model. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell, notably impacting companies like ASML and Siemens Energy. The volatility index rose as investors anticipated U.S. tech earnings and key economic announcements.

27-01-2025
European technology shares faltered on Monday in response to anxiety over Chinese startup DeepSeek's budget-friendly AI model, casting doubts on returns within the AI business and the need for expensive hardware.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped up to 0.8% amid a global sell-off, after DeepSeek introduced a complimentary assistant said to operate with lower-cost chips. European tech stocks slid 3.4%, facing their biggest drop since October; ASML dropped 7%, hitting a two-month low, while ASM International tumbled over 12%.

As US tech giants prepare to announce earnings, uncertainties over potential US-EU tariffs loom. The week also features major central bank decisions, with ECB hinting at a rate cut and the Fed expected to maintain rates. Meanwhile, sectors like food, beverages, and utilities remain resilient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

