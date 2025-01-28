Left Menu

Google Maps' Name Change Controversy: Gulf of America

Google Maps plans to rename the 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America' in the U.S., pending official approval. In Mexico, the name remains unchanged. Internationally, users will see both names. This decision follows a potential update in the U.S. Geographic Names System.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Starting soon, Google Maps will identify the 'Gulf of Mexico' as the 'Gulf of America' once it's officially sanctioned in the U.S. Geographic Names System, as announced in an X post on Monday.

For users within the U.S., this name change will take effect, while in Mexico, the body of water will continue to be recognized as the 'Gulf of Mexico'.

Internationally, however, Google Maps users will have visibility of both names simultaneously, maintaining a dual representation.

