Google Maps' Name Change Controversy: Gulf of America

Starting soon, Google Maps will identify the 'Gulf of Mexico' as the 'Gulf of America' once it's officially sanctioned in the U.S. Geographic Names System, as announced in an X post on Monday.

For users within the U.S., this name change will take effect, while in Mexico, the body of water will continue to be recognized as the 'Gulf of Mexico'.

Internationally, however, Google Maps users will have visibility of both names simultaneously, maintaining a dual representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)