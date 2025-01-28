Left Menu

L&T to Build Uzbekistan's Pioneering AI Data Centre

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a contract for constructing Uzbekistan's inaugural AI-enabled data centre. The project involves advanced AI and robust security features to maximize energy efficiency while minimizing environmental impacts. This reflects L&T's global expertise in complex engineering projects.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract to construct Uzbekistan's first AI-enabled data centre. This project highlights the firm's capability in implementing advanced engineering solutions worldwide.

The data centre will integrate sophisticated AI capabilities, aiming to enhance next-generation AI applications, while prioritizing reduced environmental impact and enhanced energy efficiency. This aligns with growing global demands for sustainable technology infrastructure.

Security remains a priority for L&T, with the facility set to incorporate cutting-edge security measures to safeguard sensitive information. This effort further showcases L&T's prowess in delivering complex, innovative projects across diverse international landscapes.

