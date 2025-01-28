Left Menu

Liang Wenfeng: The Face of China's AI Renaissance

Liang Wenfeng, founder of AI startup DeepSeek, is a rising figure in China's tech industry. He aims to shift China's AI focus from imitation to innovation, providing open-source models to rival closed systems like OpenAI. DeepSeek challenges industry norms under Liang's leadership, capturing attention amidst U.S. export controls.

Updated: 28-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:44 IST
Liang Wenfeng, the 39-year-old founder of DeepSeek, emerged as a significant presence in China's tech sector. This comes amidst tightening U.S. export controls, which have fueled a renewed emphasis on tech innovation within China.

At a symposium attended by Premier Li Qiang, Liang's participation signaled Beijing's recognition of DeepSeek's potential in reshaping the global AI landscape. The company recently launched an AI assistant that claims to operate more efficiently and at a lower cost than competitors.

Liang champions an open-source approach, contrasting with other firms like OpenAI. His leadership focuses on deep innovation and R&D breakthroughs, aiming for advancements in Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

