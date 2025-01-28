Left Menu

Google Awaits US Decision on Map Name Changes

Google will amend the names of the Gulf of Mexico and Denali on its maps only when the US government officially updates its records. The company follows changes reported in official government sources, such as the Geographic Names Information System, for updates on its mapping services.

Updated: 28-01-2025 18:13 IST
  • United States

Google announced it will follow the US government's lead should there be a need to rename the Gulf of Mexico and Denali on its map services.

The tech giant stated on Monday it would implement changes only when the government issues official updates, reflecting in their maps accordingly.

This policy surfaced following President Donald Trump's orders to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and convert Denali back to its previous name, Mt. McKinley.

Google highlighted its commitment to adjusting its Maps accordingly, once official sources like the Geographic Names Information System update geographical names.

The Associated Press declared it would maintain the name 'Gulf of Mexico', while opting for 'Mount McKinley' in recognition of Trump's authority over federal geographical designations.

