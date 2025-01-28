Left Menu

AI Revolution Shakes Tech Stocks as China's DeepSeek Challenges U.S. Dominance

Nvidia saw a 17% drop in market value due to competition from a low-cost AI model by China's DeepSeek, causing tech stocks globally to tumble. The recovery observed on Tuesday was fragile, hinting at long-term uncertainties for the AI sector. Investors are now strategizing future AI investments cautiously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:54 IST
AI Revolution Shakes Tech Stocks as China's DeepSeek Challenges U.S. Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, technology shares regained some lost ground with Nvidia rallying over 6% following a Monday selloff. The decline was triggered by China's DeepSeek introducing a cheaper AI model, challenging U.S. companies' dominance and causing a $1 trillion market shedding.

Industry feedback suggests a reassessment of AI investments, sparked by growing competition and skepticism regarding DeepSeek's innovations. Chip analyst Cody Acree notes that even with cost-effective models, demand for advanced chips remains strong.

Despite initial doubts, DeepSeek has shifted industry perceptions on China's capabilities, pushing established tech giants to anticipate significant AI advancements and competitive pressures ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025