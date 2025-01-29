Left Menu

AI Rivalry Sparks Billion-Dollar Turnaround in Tech Shares

Tech stocks surged on Tuesday, recovering from a massive downturn triggered by a low-cost AI model from China's DeepSeek. Nvidia gained 8.9% after a record one-day loss of $593 billion. Investors remain skeptical of DeepSeek's claims, but see potential in cheaper AI solutions. Market leaders like Apple and Microsoft also rebounded strongly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 04:37 IST
AI Rivalry Sparks Billion-Dollar Turnaround in Tech Shares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, technology stocks rallied as investors sought bargains following a wipeout caused by a low-cost AI model from China's DeepSeek. Nvidia, a leading AI chip company, saw its shares rise by 8.9%, partially recovering from Monday's record $593 billion market value loss.

The sell-off raised questions about DeepSeek's cost claims as the market reacted to its entry with caution. However, analysts argue that cheaper AI models won't diminish the demand for high-performance chips, indicating the ongoing demand for advanced intelligence solutions.

Major tech firms like Apple and Microsoft contributed to the market's recovery ahead of their earnings reports, as investors speculated on capital spending and AI competition. DeepSeek's emergence disrupts the notion that Chinese companies trail their American counterparts in AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025