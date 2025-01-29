Left Menu

India Boosts Space Prowess with NavIC Satellite Launch

India continues to advance its satellite technology with the successful launch of the NVS-02 satellite. Aboard the GSLV-F15 rocket, the satellite is set to enhance the NavIC system, an independent navigation platform. This milestone underscores India's growing expertise in the competitive space arena.

29-01-2025
India marked another achievement in space technology with the successful deployment of a navigation satellite on Wednesday, solidifying its NavIC system. This launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre underscores India's commitment to enhancing its own satellite positioning capabilities.

The NVS-02 satellite, launched aboard the GSLV-F15 rocket at 6:23 a.m. IST, aims to provide robust positioning services across India and its vicinity. NavIC serves as India's answer to systems like the U.S. GPS, China's BeiDou, and Europe's Galileo.

With this launch, ISRO celebrates its 100th mission, showcasing India's growing presence in the space industry amidst increasing global competition. Jitendra Singh highlighted the significance of being part of this historic moment. As other nations intensify their satellite deployments, India plans to complete 30 more missions by 2025.

