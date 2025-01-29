Black Box Secures 'India Partner of the Year' Three Years Running

Black Box Limited has once again been named the '2024 India Partner of the Year' by Extreme Networks, marking the third consecutive year of this prestigious recognition. The accolade celebrates Black Box's role as a leading global digital infrastructure solution provider, emphasizing its commitment to digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Known for offering high-performance and resilient solutions, Black Box is dedicated to meeting current needs while laying the groundwork for future advancements. Its solutions seamlessly integrate with existing IT frameworks, ensuring users have an exceptional experience across every touchpoint. This dedication is further recognized by Black Box's Diamond-certified status with Extreme Networks in the APAC region, enabling enhanced network integration and service delivery.

Extreme Networks' Director of Channel Sales for APAC, Hock Leong Choo, expressed gratitude for the significant partnership. Meanwhile, Bhavin Barbhaya, Vice President of Networking (India) at Black Box, underscored the importance of their customer-centric approach in delivering impactful digital transformation journeys. Black Box continues to underscore its status as a reliable IT partner across multiple industries, leveraging its alignment with Extreme Networks to deliver superior solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)