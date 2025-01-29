Semiconductor Surge: ASML's Success Paces Nasdaq Gains

Nasdaq futures saw an uptick on Wednesday, driven by a rally in semiconductor stocks as ASML's quarterly orders surpassed predictions. Investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's impending interest rate decision expected later in the day.

Central bank observers largely anticipate a stable lending rate from the Fed, with zero expectations for a cut amidst Trump's proposed tariffs that threaten to advance inflation and slow any potential rate cuts. The White House confirmed the President's intention to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting Saturday.

The market braces for the personal consumption expenditures price index reading on Friday, and major earnings reports from companies like Microsoft and Tesla. Meanwhile, semiconductor stocks, including KLA Corp and Micron Technology, jumped in premarket trading following ASML's positive outlook.

