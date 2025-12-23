Wall Street Anticipates Economic Data with Eyes on Interest Rate Forecasts

Wall Street futures opened higher on Tuesday, with investors eagerly anticipating a crucial round of economic data that could influence interest rate expectations for the coming year. This follows a rebound in technology stocks and better-than-expected inflation figures that have lifted U.S. markets in recent sessions.

The awaited preliminary GDP data, delayed by a government shutdown, is expected to reveal a 3.3% annualized growth rate for the third quarter, driven by robust consumer spending and business investment. Analysts suggest this might reinforce the narrative of a K-shaped recovery, highlighting disparity across income levels.

In the midst of these developments, traders are betting on at least two 25-basis-point interest rate decreases next year, with some predicting the first cut as soon as January. Amidst the volatility, the market hopes for a 'Santa Claus rally,' where stocks historically see gains during the year's closing and opening days.

