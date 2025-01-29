Left Menu

EU Imposes Gaming Gear Sanctions on Russia

The European Commission's 16th sanctions package on Russia proposes restrictions on the sale of video games and input devices such as consoles, joysticks, and gamepads. This will affect major gaming platforms like Microsoft's Xbox, Nintendo's Switch, and Sony's Playstation, aiming to curb entertainment system exports to Russia.

The European Commission has introduced new sanctions targeted at restricting the sale of video games and gaming input hardware to Russia. This move is part of the European Union's 16th package of penalties against Moscow. The measure, detailed in a proposal document, is aimed at halting the flow of entertainment systems to the Russian market.

These restrictions will affect the sales of popular gaming consoles such as Microsoft's Xbox, Nintendo's Switch, and Sony's Playstation. According to the proposal, a wide range of gaming peripherals including video game controllers, flight simulator controllers, gamepads, and joysticks, whether wired or wireless, will be subject to these limitations.

The European Commission intends this measure to be a strategic component of a broader effort to apply economic pressure on Russia by targeting its access to popular consumer technology and entertainment options.

