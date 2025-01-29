KPIT Technologies' Profits Surge Amid Strategic AI Investments

KPIT Technologies has reported a 20.4% increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY25, totaling Rs 187 crore, largely due to a 17.4% rise in revenue.

The company's revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1478 crore, marking a 17.5% increase from the previous year's Rs 1257 crore.

KPIT is enhancing its global footprint in the automotive and mobility sector through strategic investments in AI technologies, projecting a promising growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)