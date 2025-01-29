KPIT Technologies' Profits Surge Amid Strategic AI Investments
KPIT Technologies reported a 20.4% rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 187 crore, driven by a 17.4% growth in revenue. The company raised its annual EBITDA margin forecast to over 21% and continues to invest in AI technologies, enhancing its global presence in the automotive ecosystem.
KPIT Technologies has reported a 20.4% increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY25, totaling Rs 187 crore, largely due to a 17.4% rise in revenue.
The company's revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1478 crore, marking a 17.5% increase from the previous year's Rs 1257 crore.
KPIT is enhancing its global footprint in the automotive and mobility sector through strategic investments in AI technologies, projecting a promising growth trajectory.
