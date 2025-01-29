Left Menu

KPIT Technologies' Profits Surge Amid Strategic AI Investments

KPIT Technologies reported a 20.4% rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 187 crore, driven by a 17.4% growth in revenue. The company raised its annual EBITDA margin forecast to over 21% and continues to invest in AI technologies, enhancing its global presence in the automotive ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:20 IST
KPIT Technologies' Profits Surge Amid Strategic AI Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KPIT Technologies has reported a 20.4% increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY25, totaling Rs 187 crore, largely due to a 17.4% rise in revenue.

The company's revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1478 crore, marking a 17.5% increase from the previous year's Rs 1257 crore.

KPIT is enhancing its global footprint in the automotive and mobility sector through strategic investments in AI technologies, projecting a promising growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025