Operation Talent: Unmasking Cybercrime Networks

The FBI and international law enforcement agencies have seized several cybercrime-related websites as part of 'Operation Talent.' These sites, linked to Crack, Nulled, and others, facilitated illegal activities involving stolen credentials and pirated software. Europol is coordinating the operation, with more details forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 03:02 IST
The FBI, along with various law enforcement agencies, executed a major operation on Wednesday to take down cybercrime-related websites, as indicated by seizure notices and statements from involved parties.

This initiative, dubbed 'Operation Talent,' targets sites connected with illegal activities such as the distribution of stolen login credentials and pirated software. A Europol spokesperson confirmed the operation is ongoing, with further details expected soon.

Reportedly, the websites involved included Cracked, Nulled, StarkRDP, Sellix, and MySellix. These platforms were integral to cybercriminal operations, offering access to stolen credit card information and video game cheats. A message from Cracked's Telegram channel acknowledged the site seizure but withheld specific reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

