Cochin Shipyard Advances with Seventh Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) announced on Thursday the successful keel-laying for the seventh Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC). This event is a step forward in fulfilling a contract with the Indian Navy to construct eight such vessels.

The keel-laying ceremony, held on Wednesday, was attended by Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, VSM, Chief of Staff at the Southern Naval Command. Important figures from the Indian Navy, CSL, and the DNV Classification Society were present at the ceremony.

This project marks a significant advancement in India's maritime defense capabilities, showcasing the nation's dedication to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative through advanced design and indigenous production.

(With inputs from agencies.)