Wipro Partners with Etihad Airways for Tech Transformation

Wipro, the renowned IT services company, has secured a significant partnership with Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, to lead a sweeping technology modernization initiative.

The five-year deal, whose financial specifics remain undisclosed, will focus on transforming and optimizing IT operations, including critical areas such as workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management.

By integrating Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) throughout its IT framework, Wipro aims to offer real-time insights, streamline operations, and anticipate disruptions, ultimately enhancing Etihad's operational agility on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)