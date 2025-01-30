Left Menu

Wipro Partners with Etihad Airways for Tech Transformation

Wipro has been selected by Etihad Airways to spearhead its technology modernization. The deal includes IT transformation and cost optimization focusing on upgrading infrastructure, network, and service management. Wipro will also integrate Generative AI to enhance operational efficiency and agility for Etihad's global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:22 IST
Wipro Partners with Etihad Airways for Tech Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro, the renowned IT services company, has secured a significant partnership with Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, to lead a sweeping technology modernization initiative.

The five-year deal, whose financial specifics remain undisclosed, will focus on transforming and optimizing IT operations, including critical areas such as workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management.

By integrating Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) throughout its IT framework, Wipro aims to offer real-time insights, streamline operations, and anticipate disruptions, ultimately enhancing Etihad's operational agility on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025