Wipro Partners with Etihad Airways for Tech Transformation
Wipro has been selected by Etihad Airways to spearhead its technology modernization. The deal includes IT transformation and cost optimization focusing on upgrading infrastructure, network, and service management. Wipro will also integrate Generative AI to enhance operational efficiency and agility for Etihad's global operations.
- Country:
- India
Wipro, the renowned IT services company, has secured a significant partnership with Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, to lead a sweeping technology modernization initiative.
The five-year deal, whose financial specifics remain undisclosed, will focus on transforming and optimizing IT operations, including critical areas such as workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management.
By integrating Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) throughout its IT framework, Wipro aims to offer real-time insights, streamline operations, and anticipate disruptions, ultimately enhancing Etihad's operational agility on a global scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance
India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative
Generative AI and LLMs: The ultimate weapon against evolving cyber threats
Creativity meets generative AI: Collaborative synergy or professional supremacy?
Generative AI: A Pivotal Point in Human Evolution Unveiled