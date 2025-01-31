France's Privacy Watchdog Questions DeepSeek: A Closer Look

The French privacy authority is taking a closer look at DeepSeek, a Chinese startup that has garnered attention for its AI system. The CNIL announced its intentions to investigate how the AI operates and assess any privacy concerns it may pose to users.

A representative from the French watchdog stated that the analysis of the tool is underway as part of their effort to comprehend the functionality and data protection risks associated with the DeepSeek chatbot.

Other European authorities, including those in Italy and Ireland, are also seeking details from DeepSeek about its data usage practices. This comes amid the rigorous EU regulations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which penalize data privacy infractions seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)