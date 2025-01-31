Left Menu

France's Privacy Watchdog Questions DeepSeek: A Closer Look

France's privacy watchdog, the CNIL, is investigating DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, to understand its AI system and potential privacy risks. European data authorities, including Italy and Ireland, seek answers about data use. The EU's GDPR enforces strict penalties for data breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:03 IST
The French privacy authority is taking a closer look at DeepSeek, a Chinese startup that has garnered attention for its AI system. The CNIL announced its intentions to investigate how the AI operates and assess any privacy concerns it may pose to users.

A representative from the French watchdog stated that the analysis of the tool is underway as part of their effort to comprehend the functionality and data protection risks associated with the DeepSeek chatbot.

Other European authorities, including those in Italy and Ireland, are also seeking details from DeepSeek about its data usage practices. This comes amid the rigorous EU regulations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which penalize data privacy infractions seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

