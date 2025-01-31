Left Menu

Italy Blocks DeepSeek: A Data Protection Milestone

Italy's data protection authority has blocked the Chinese AI model DeepSeek due to a lack of transparency regarding its use of personal data. The decision follows insufficient data handling information provided by DeepSeek's suppliers and includes an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:32 IST
Italy Blocks DeepSeek: A Data Protection Milestone

Italy's data protection authority has taken a decisive step in blocking access to the Chinese artificial intelligence model, DeepSeek, over concerns about transparency in handling personal data.

Unavailable for download on Apple and Google app stores in Italy, DeepSeek faces scrutiny after the Garante, the authority, requested detailed information about data collection and storage, particularly regarding if such data is held in China.

The Garante's action followed a revelation that data handling information supplied by DeepSeek's providers was inadequate. The authority has launched an investigation with immediate effect while DeepSeek remains inaccessible locally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025