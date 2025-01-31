Italy Blocks DeepSeek: A Data Protection Milestone
Italy's data protection authority has blocked the Chinese AI model DeepSeek due to a lack of transparency regarding its use of personal data. The decision follows insufficient data handling information provided by DeepSeek's suppliers and includes an ongoing investigation.
Italy's data protection authority has taken a decisive step in blocking access to the Chinese artificial intelligence model, DeepSeek, over concerns about transparency in handling personal data.
Unavailable for download on Apple and Google app stores in Italy, DeepSeek faces scrutiny after the Garante, the authority, requested detailed information about data collection and storage, particularly regarding if such data is held in China.
The Garante's action followed a revelation that data handling information supplied by DeepSeek's providers was inadequate. The authority has launched an investigation with immediate effect while DeepSeek remains inaccessible locally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- DeepSeek
- data protection
- AI model
- Garante
- personal data
- chatbot
- China
- Apple
ALSO READ
FTC Targets Snapchat over Potential AI Chatbot Violations
Fake it till you make it? Why AI chatbots can’t truly apologize
AI Chatbots Revolutionize Delhi Assembly Polls Management
DeepSeek's AI Chatbot Ignites US-China Tech Rivalry
Meet Ryan: AI Chatbot Revolutionizing Global Labour Market At Riyadh Mega-Con