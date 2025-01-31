Italy Blocks DeepSeek: A Data Protection Milestone

Italy's data protection authority has taken a decisive step in blocking access to the Chinese artificial intelligence model, DeepSeek, over concerns about transparency in handling personal data.

Unavailable for download on Apple and Google app stores in Italy, DeepSeek faces scrutiny after the Garante, the authority, requested detailed information about data collection and storage, particularly regarding if such data is held in China.

The Garante's action followed a revelation that data handling information supplied by DeepSeek's providers was inadequate. The authority has launched an investigation with immediate effect while DeepSeek remains inaccessible locally.

