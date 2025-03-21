Manish Tewari Criticizes Indian Government's Ties with Trump Administration Over Grok Chatbot Controversy

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI) - Congress MP Manish Tewari launched verbal attacks on the union government on Friday, accusing it of attempting to win over the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The controversy stems from reports that the Ministry of Information and Technology allegedly opted not to issue a notice to Company X, owned by Elon Musk, concerning the use of Hindi slang by its chatbot, Grok.

Speaking to ANI on the premises of Parliament, Tewari questioned the Indian government's resilience against scrutiny towards X. He described the scenario as the government 'bending over backwards' to mitigate tensions with the Trump administration, indirectly controlled by Musk.

On Thursday, sources from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) clarified that no notice had been sent to X or its chatbot Grok. Despite previous advisories, MeitY is currently in discussions with the platform to clarify any potential legal violations. Grok, developed by xAI, aims to assist users by providing insights, sometimes infusing a fresh perspective on human interactions.

