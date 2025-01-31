Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up in Boeing's Starliner Unit Midst Engineering Hurdles

Mark Nappi, former vice president leading Boeing's Starliner spacecraft unit, has been replaced by John Mulholland, the previous program manager. Nappi will focus on streamlining improvements before retirement. The Starliner program, under a NASA contract, has encountered significant issues since 2019, including a failed crewed mission.

Updated: 31-01-2025 02:42 IST
In a notable shuffle within Boeing's Starliner spacecraft unit, Mark Nappi has stepped down from his leadership role, making way for John Mulholland, who previously managed the same program, a Boeing spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. This move comes as part of Boeing's ongoing effort to stabilize the Starliner project following persistent engineering setbacks.

Nappi, who has overseen the Starliner initiative since 2022, has been reassigned to identify efficiencies across the company's space programs before his pending retirement next month. Under Mulholland's guidance, the International Space Station program has collaborated closely with NASA, operating under an extensive multibillion-dollar contract to manage station operations.

The Starliner, developed with a $4.5 billion contract from NASA, aims to transport astronauts to the ISS but has faced significant engineering hurdles since 2019, culminating in the recent decision to return an uncrewed spacecraft back to Earth after a propulsion system failure during its inaugural crewed mission last summer.

