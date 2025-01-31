Boeing's Starliner: Challenges and Leadership Changes Amid Space Race

Mark Nappi, vice president of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft program, has stepped down and been replaced by John Mulholland, previously leading the International Space Station program. This change comes as Boeing seeks to overcome several hurdles affecting the Starliner project.

The Starliner spacecraft, part of a $4.5 billion contract with NASA to transport astronauts to the International Space Station, has faced engineering setbacks since 2019. The most notable issue was NASA's decision to leave Starliner crewless on its return trip due to propulsion problems.

With SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule gaining ground in the private spaceflight sector, Boeing's space unit experienced a setback. The future of Starliner, including possible repeated crewed flight tests, remains uncertain as Boeing and NASA continue their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)