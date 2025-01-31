U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances
U.S. Congress members are urging the Trump administration to restrict the export of Nvidia AI chips, citing their use by Chinese firm DeepSeek. Concerns revolve around national security risks and China's AI advancements. A House notice advises against using DeepSeek while new chip curbs are considered.
Two U.S. Congress members are calling on President Donald Trump's administration to restrict the export of Nvidia AI chips, raising concerns over their use by Chinese AI firm DeepSeek.
As part of a Commerce and State Department review, Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi have urged the administration to evaluate the national security benefits of controlling Nvidia's H20 chip exports. These AI chips are reportedly integral to DeepSeek's sophisticated AI model.
Amid fears of China's potential use of AI for cyber attacks and bioweapon development, a U.S. House notice advises against using DeepSeek. Nvidia stated its compliance with all government requirements while remaining open to collaboration with the Administration on AI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Tech Firm Challenges U.S. Export Controls
U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Russia as Trump Administration Approaches
India's Prospects Under the Trump Administration: Navigating Tariffs and Immigration
Burgum Pledges Energy Expansion: Powering National Security
Investors Optimistic as U.S. Stocks Rally Ahead of Trump Administration