Left Menu

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Congress members are urging the Trump administration to restrict the export of Nvidia AI chips, citing their use by Chinese firm DeepSeek. Concerns revolve around national security risks and China's AI advancements. A House notice advises against using DeepSeek while new chip curbs are considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 05:47 IST
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

Two U.S. Congress members are calling on President Donald Trump's administration to restrict the export of Nvidia AI chips, raising concerns over their use by Chinese AI firm DeepSeek.

As part of a Commerce and State Department review, Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi have urged the administration to evaluate the national security benefits of controlling Nvidia's H20 chip exports. These AI chips are reportedly integral to DeepSeek's sophisticated AI model.

Amid fears of China's potential use of AI for cyber attacks and bioweapon development, a U.S. House notice advises against using DeepSeek. Nvidia stated its compliance with all government requirements while remaining open to collaboration with the Administration on AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025