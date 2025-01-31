Revolutionizing SEO: Infigrowth's Game-Changing Launch

Kaushal Thakkar, founder of Infidigit, a prominent digital marketing agency, introduced the SEO platform Infigrowth at the India SEO Conference 2025. The event, hosted at the Radisson Blu in Pune, attracted SEO specialists, marketers, and business leaders keen on exploring this new tool's potential.

Attendees experienced Infigrowth's capabilities firsthand, with a focus on transforming SEO management via real-time insights and competitive analysis. The platform, equipped with advanced analytics and AI-driven solutions, is designed to simplify search engine optimization for businesses striving for measurable growth in a competitive market.

Thakkar expressed satisfaction with the launch, crediting the Infidigit and Infigrowth teams for their efforts. He emphasized the platform's potential to empower marketers with actionable insights. The launch featured live demonstrations and giveaways, leaving attendees impressed by Infigrowth's intuitive design and comprehensive features.

(With inputs from agencies.)