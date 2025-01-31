Left Menu

DeepSeek Faces Italian Block Over Privacy Concerns

The Italian data protection authority, Garante, ordered the blocking of DeepSeek's chatbot in Italy due to unresolved privacy policy issues. The Chinese AI startup's data handling practices are under scrutiny. Authorities in other European countries are following suit, posing challenges to DeepSeek's European operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:51 IST
DeepSeek Faces Italian Block Over Privacy Concerns

Italy's data protection watchdog, the Garante, has issued an order to block DeepSeek's chatbot in response to unresolved concerns regarding the company's privacy policy compliance.

The regulator raised questions about DeepSeek's handling of personal data, seeking details on the data's sources, storage, legal basis for collection, and the involvement of servers in China. DeepSeek's response failed to satisfy the watchdog, prompting a block.

Authorities in France and Ireland are also investigating DeepSeek. The incident highlights the broader challenges Chinese AI firms face in navigating European data protection regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025