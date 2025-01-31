Xtend's Drones: Revolutionizing Warfare

The Israeli startup Xtend has become a focal point in the intersection of technology and warfare, with its advanced drones gaining notice globally for their involvement in the conflict with Hamas. Media reports suggest these drones filmed pivotal moments of the war, highlighting their growing strategic importance.

Xtend is part of a broader trend in Israel where innovative startups are stepping into the defense sector, providing advanced solutions amid ongoing conflicts. CEO Aviv Shapira emphasized the use of artificial intelligence in their technology, allowing for high-precision strikes and long-distance operations, key factors in their recent growth.

The landscape of military technology is rapidly evolving, with countries like Ukraine and Israel looking towards nimble startups for quick solutions. Israeli startups have capitalized on this demand, securing significant deals and positioning themselves at the forefront of future battlefield technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)