Xtend's Drones: Revolutionizing Warfare

Israeli startup Xtend, known for its AI-integrated drones, has gained attention for its role in defense, especially following Hamas attacks on Israel. The startup scene in Israel, bolstered by military needs, sees rapid growth, highlighted by significant contracts and international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:03 IST
The Israeli startup Xtend has become a focal point in the intersection of technology and warfare, with its advanced drones gaining notice globally for their involvement in the conflict with Hamas. Media reports suggest these drones filmed pivotal moments of the war, highlighting their growing strategic importance.

Xtend is part of a broader trend in Israel where innovative startups are stepping into the defense sector, providing advanced solutions amid ongoing conflicts. CEO Aviv Shapira emphasized the use of artificial intelligence in their technology, allowing for high-precision strikes and long-distance operations, key factors in their recent growth.

The landscape of military technology is rapidly evolving, with countries like Ukraine and Israel looking towards nimble startups for quick solutions. Israeli startups have capitalized on this demand, securing significant deals and positioning themselves at the forefront of future battlefield technology.

