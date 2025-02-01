India Launches Rs 100 Crore National Geospatial Mission for Modernization

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a significant Rs 100 crore National Geospatial Mission on Saturday, aiming to revamp the geospatial landscape in India. The mission is set to develop crucial geospatial infrastructure and data, essential for modernizing land records and aiding in urban planning.

The initiative focuses on leveraging geospatial data, which pertains to Earth surface locations, indispensable for various technological applications like positioning systems and mapping. Under the mission, foundational spatial infrastructure will be created, promoting a wave of innovation opportunities, particularly for startups addressing urban and rural challenges.

Industry leaders lauded the government's commitment to integrating space technology capabilities into national development. The mission aligns with the PM Gati Shakti initiative and promises to bolster domestic tech production and reinforce India's global standing in geospatial advancements.

