Paving the Path to AI-Powered Digital India: Union Budget 2025

In a bold stride towards a futuristic digital India, the Union Budget 2025 has introduced a range of initiatives focusing on AI and cutting-edge technology. As per industry experts, these measures are anticipated to significantly propel India's economic and technological advancement.

Puneet Chandok of Microsoft lauds the emphasis on AI as key to transforming sectors from education to commerce. Fresh investments like a Centre of Excellence for AI in Education and a deep tech fund aim to bolster startups and innovation, in line with the vision of a developed Bharat by 2047.

Further initiatives, including increased support for the gig economy, a new national framework for Global Capability Centres, and substantial allocations to AI and deep tech, signal India's commitment to harnessing emerging technologies for a robust and inclusive economy.

