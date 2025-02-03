Left Menu

AI Visionary Sam Altman to Strengthen Ties in South Korea

Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, is set to visit South Korea to attend an AI event and meet with business leaders. During the visit, he is expected to announce a collaboration with the South Korean tech company Kakao Corp. The event highlights strengthen industry ties.

AI Visionary Sam Altman to Strengthen Ties in South Korea
Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, is scheduled to visit South Korea for an artificial intelligence event aimed at fostering innovation and cooperation. This visit underscores the global significance of AI development as Altman plans to engage with South Korean business leaders.

Announcing a landmark collaboration with South Korean tech giant Kakao Corp., Altman is expected to provide details on this strategic partnership during the event on Tuesday. This move seeks to enhance technological synergies between the two countries.

Yonhap, a leading South Korean news outlet, reported that Altman's visit would signify strengthening international collaborations in the AI sector, potentially influencing broader industry trends in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

