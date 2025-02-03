Debating YouTube's Exemption: A Safe Educational Platform or Source of Harmful Content?

In a groundbreaking move, Australia has exempted YouTube from new legislation restricting social media access for minors under 16, citing its educational benefits, according to a government spokesperson. This decision has sparked concern among mental health and extremism experts who argue that YouTube also harbors addictive and harmful content.

The controversial exemption comes as Australia prepares to ban other platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and X, by 2025 to protect minors from online dangers. Despite these efforts, critics believe that leaving YouTube accessible contradicts the primary goal of shielding young users.

Experts, including researchers interviewed by Reuters, contend that YouTube can expose minors to extremist and far-right content through its algorithm-driven recommendations. The platform has responded by stating its commitment to promoting respectful content and strengthening moderation but remains under scrutiny after recent tests revealed troubling results.

(With inputs from agencies.)