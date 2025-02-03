Left Menu

DeepSeek: China's AI Phenomenon Transforming Tech and Politics

DeepSeek, an AI app launched in China, has captivated millions during the Lunar New Year vacation. The app's predictive capabilities drew attention for its insights on U.S.-China trade tensions and potential tech strategies. Despite censorship on political topics, it surpassed ChatGPT in app downloads, sparking international scrutiny.

Updated: 03-02-2025 15:33 IST
In a significant technological leap, the Chinese-developed AI app DeepSeek has captured the attention of millions during the country's Lunar New Year celebrations. Offering insights on trade tensions with the U.S., DeepSeek's capabilities have become a source of national pride and speculation.

Notably, DeepSeek's responses to questions about U.S.-imposed tariffs showcased the platform's analytical prowess, suggesting strategic measures like targeting U.S. industries and boosting China's own tech sector. However, despite its impressive abilities, the app is noted for censoring politically sensitive inquiries, such as those about Chinese leaders.

The success of DeepSeek has pushed it ahead of competing platforms like ChatGPT in global app stores. However, its rise has been met with scrutiny from multiple countries, raising concerns over personal data use and challenging the commitments of U.S. tech giants to AI development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

