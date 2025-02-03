Markets Shaken: Trade War Tensions Rattle Global Stocks

Global markets were on edge on Monday as President Trump levied new tariffs, signaling an intensifying trade war with major partners Mexico, Canada, and China. Stock indices in the U.S. bore the brunt of the uncertainty, with technology and automotive sectors among the hardest hit.

The tariffs, which add a 25% levy on imports from Mexico and Canada and 10% on those from China, led to a significant drop in key indices. Dow E-minis fell by approximately 599 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq witnessed declines of 1.56% and 1.75%, respectively. The ripple effect was seen across international markets and prompted a spike in the Cboe Volatility Index.

Amidst the upheaval, various companies showed contrasting fortunes. Tyson Foods surged after raising its sales forecast, while Coinbase and MicroStrategy plunged with the fall in bitcoin prices. The situation remains fluid, with pending negotiations between the U.S. and its trade partners yet to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)