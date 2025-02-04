China's Counterstrike: Tariffs and Sanctions on U.S. Firms Amid Rising Tensions

China has unveiled a series of countermeasures against U.S. businesses, including tech giant Google, farm equipment manufacturers, and the owner of Calvin Klein, minutes after the U.S. imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods. This move marks a significant escalation in the trade conflict between the two world powers.

The State Administration for Market Regulation in China accused Google of violating anti-monopoly laws, initiating a formal investigation. Although Google services like its search engine are blocked in China, the company generates approximately 1% of its global revenue there through partnerships with local advertisers. Google's AI initiatives in China were halted in 2019.

China's Commerce Ministry placed brands like PVH Corp and biotech firm Illumina on its 'unreliable entity' blacklist, citing discriminatory practices against Chinese enterprises. This designation subjects these companies to potential fines and trade embargoes. The stakes of this escalating trade war could have far-reaching implications for both nations and their respective economies.

