Left Menu

Ola's Krutrim AI Lab Paves Way for India's Leadership in AI

Ola's Krutrim launches India's first AI research lab, Krutrim AI Lab, with an initial Rs 2,000 crore investment. Aiming for Rs 10,000 crore within a year, it plans to enhance AI accessibility and attract top talent. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal envisions India as a global AI leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:01 IST
Ola's Krutrim AI Lab Paves Way for India's Leadership in AI
  • Country:
  • India

Ola's innovation arm, Krutrim, has unveiled plans to establish India's premier AI research facility, dubbed the Krutrim AI Lab, with an initial investment of Rs 2,000 crore, expanding to Rs 10,000 crore in the coming year. This lab aims to democratize AI research, drawing elite talent and solidifying India's status as a global AI frontrunner.

The company has also announced its intentions to deploy India's first GB200 cluster in partnership with NVIDIA, anticipated to be operational by March 2025. By year's end, Krutrim aspires to develop the nation's largest supercomputer, reflecting its commitment to technological advancement.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Krutrim, expressed a compelling vision to advance India's AI capabilities, especially regarding local languages, data limitations, and cultural nuances. He emphasized the importance of fostering a collaborative ecosystem within India's AI community to compete globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025