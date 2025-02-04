Ola's Krutrim AI Lab Paves Way for India's Leadership in AI

Ola's innovation arm, Krutrim, has unveiled plans to establish India's premier AI research facility, dubbed the Krutrim AI Lab, with an initial investment of Rs 2,000 crore, expanding to Rs 10,000 crore in the coming year. This lab aims to democratize AI research, drawing elite talent and solidifying India's status as a global AI frontrunner.

The company has also announced its intentions to deploy India's first GB200 cluster in partnership with NVIDIA, anticipated to be operational by March 2025. By year's end, Krutrim aspires to develop the nation's largest supercomputer, reflecting its commitment to technological advancement.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Krutrim, expressed a compelling vision to advance India's AI capabilities, especially regarding local languages, data limitations, and cultural nuances. He emphasized the importance of fostering a collaborative ecosystem within India's AI community to compete globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)