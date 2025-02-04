Ola's Krutrim AI Lab Paves Way for India's Leadership in AI
Ola's Krutrim launches India's first AI research lab, Krutrim AI Lab, with an initial Rs 2,000 crore investment. Aiming for Rs 10,000 crore within a year, it plans to enhance AI accessibility and attract top talent. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal envisions India as a global AI leader.
Ola's innovation arm, Krutrim, has unveiled plans to establish India's premier AI research facility, dubbed the Krutrim AI Lab, with an initial investment of Rs 2,000 crore, expanding to Rs 10,000 crore in the coming year. This lab aims to democratize AI research, drawing elite talent and solidifying India's status as a global AI frontrunner.
The company has also announced its intentions to deploy India's first GB200 cluster in partnership with NVIDIA, anticipated to be operational by March 2025. By year's end, Krutrim aspires to develop the nation's largest supercomputer, reflecting its commitment to technological advancement.
Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Krutrim, expressed a compelling vision to advance India's AI capabilities, especially regarding local languages, data limitations, and cultural nuances. He emphasized the importance of fostering a collaborative ecosystem within India's AI community to compete globally.
