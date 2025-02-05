Left Menu

South Korea Cautious on DeepSeek: Security Concerns Rise

South Korea's industry ministry temporarily bans access to Chinese AI startup DeepSeek due to security concerns. The government cautions ministries against using AI services, including DeepSeek and ChatGPT. This move echoes similar warnings from Australia and the U.S., with Korean tech firms restricting AI use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:40 IST
South Korea's industry ministry has placed a temporary ban on employee access to Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek. The decision stems from security concerns, as government authorities urge caution regarding generative AI services across the board.

South Korea's stance aligns with recent warnings from other nations, including Australia and the United States. Both countries have voiced apprehensions about the security implications surrounding DeepSeek's AI technology. State-run entities in South Korea, such as Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, have already taken precautionary measures by blocking the use of these AI services.

South Korean tech companies are exercising greater discretion with AI tools due to these concerns. SK Hynix has enforced restrictions on generative AI usage, while Naver advises employees to avoid AI services storing data externally. The sentiment underscores growing global scrutiny around DeepSeek's AI offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

