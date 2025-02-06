Left Menu

Sberbank Teams Up with China in AI Revolution

Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, seeks collaboration with Chinese researchers on AI projects. This follows DeepSeek's development of an advanced, cost-effective AI model, challenging U.S. dominance. Alexander Vedyakhin, Sberbank's Deputy CEO, emphasizes the potential of joint research due to their robust team of scientists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:39 IST
Sberbank Teams Up with China in AI Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sberbank, Russia's leading financial institution, is set to collaborate with Chinese researchers on artificial intelligence projects, a move spurred by DeepSeek's groundbreaking advances in the field.

Speaking to Reuters, Sberbank's First Deputy CEO, Alexander Vedyakhin, highlighted the bank's strategic plan to leverage its extensive scientific resources alongside China's expertise.

This initiative signals a shift in the AI landscape, showcasing Sberbank's intent to compete with traditionally dominant U.S. players by pursuing innovative, cost-efficient technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025