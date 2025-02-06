Sberbank Teams Up with China in AI Revolution

Sberbank, Russia's leading financial institution, is set to collaborate with Chinese researchers on artificial intelligence projects, a move spurred by DeepSeek's groundbreaking advances in the field.

Speaking to Reuters, Sberbank's First Deputy CEO, Alexander Vedyakhin, highlighted the bank's strategic plan to leverage its extensive scientific resources alongside China's expertise.

This initiative signals a shift in the AI landscape, showcasing Sberbank's intent to compete with traditionally dominant U.S. players by pursuing innovative, cost-efficient technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)