Sberbank Teams Up with China in AI Revolution
Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, seeks collaboration with Chinese researchers on AI projects. This follows DeepSeek's development of an advanced, cost-effective AI model, challenging U.S. dominance. Alexander Vedyakhin, Sberbank's Deputy CEO, emphasizes the potential of joint research due to their robust team of scientists.
Updated: 06-02-2025 12:39 IST
Sberbank, Russia's leading financial institution, is set to collaborate with Chinese researchers on artificial intelligence projects, a move spurred by DeepSeek's groundbreaking advances in the field.
Speaking to Reuters, Sberbank's First Deputy CEO, Alexander Vedyakhin, highlighted the bank's strategic plan to leverage its extensive scientific resources alongside China's expertise.
This initiative signals a shift in the AI landscape, showcasing Sberbank's intent to compete with traditionally dominant U.S. players by pursuing innovative, cost-efficient technologies.
