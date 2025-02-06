Wall Street in Limbo Amidst Trump's Trade Policies and Corporate Forecasts

Wall Street braced for a tepid opening on Thursday as investors scrutinized corporate earnings, particularly from industrial heavyweight Honeywell, which announced a significant restructure, splitting into three separate entities and forecasting lower sales and profit by 2025. This led to a 3.5% drop in Honeywell's share price.

Meanwhile, Tapestry and Eli Lilly provided bright spots in the market; Tapestry surged 16.5% after a positive sales and profit forecast, while Eli Lilly rose by 1.4% with its encouraging annual profit prediction. On the tech front, Amazon faced pressure to meet high cloud computing expectations amidst fluctuating market sentiments.

Amid these developments, Wall Street pondered the impact of President Trump's recent trade policy changes. Although initial tariffs stirred concerns, the suspension of some tariffs relieved tensions temporarily, yet left investors wary of long-term implications. The Federal Reserve has hinted at maintaining interest rates until clearer insights emerge on these policy effects.

