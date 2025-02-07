AI Chip Firm Cerebras Propels Mistral to Speed Record

Cerebras Systems, an artificial intelligence chip manufacturer supported by UAE tech giant G42, announced a partnership with France's Mistral, enhancing the European AI firm's speed capabilities.

Mistral, an open-source AI technology producer, aims to rival similar companies, including Meta Platforms and China's DeepSeek, by launching an app, Le Chat, which promises response times of 1,000 words per second. This positions Mistral favorably against ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

Cerebras claims its computational power enables Mistral's record-breaking AI assistant speed, surpassing competitors OpenAI and DeepSeek. As Cerebras seeks an IPO, the firm emphasizes delivering faster response rates through its computing capability, marking its significant achievement at a leading AI model maker, as stated by CEO Andrew Feldman.

