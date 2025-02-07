Left Menu

AI Chip Firm Cerebras Propels Mistral to Speed Record

Cerebras Systems, backed by UAE's G42, teamed up with Mistral to set a new world speed record in AI. Mistral challenges open-source rivals with its app, Le Chat, delivering 1,000 words per second. Cerebras' technology supports this breakthrough as they vie for dominance against industry giants like OpenAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 07:31 IST
Cerebras Systems, an artificial intelligence chip manufacturer supported by UAE tech giant G42, announced a partnership with France's Mistral, enhancing the European AI firm's speed capabilities.

Mistral, an open-source AI technology producer, aims to rival similar companies, including Meta Platforms and China's DeepSeek, by launching an app, Le Chat, which promises response times of 1,000 words per second. This positions Mistral favorably against ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

Cerebras claims its computational power enables Mistral's record-breaking AI assistant speed, surpassing competitors OpenAI and DeepSeek. As Cerebras seeks an IPO, the firm emphasizes delivering faster response rates through its computing capability, marking its significant achievement at a leading AI model maker, as stated by CEO Andrew Feldman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI's next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

