Nawgati Secures MeitY Grant to Transform Fuel Monitoring

Fuel aggregator Nawgati has received a Rs 40-lakh grant from the MeitY Startup Hub. The funding will help commercialize their congestion and compliance monitoring system, Aaveg, to expand across multiple regions. Nawgati aims to enhance its fuelling infrastructure presence using this support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:33 IST
  • India

Nawgati, a leading fuel aggregator, has been awarded a Rs 40-lakh grant by the MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The scale-up funding is expected to be pivotal in advancing the hardware technology of Aaveg, Nawgati's congestion and compliance monitoring system, which provides valuable insights to fuel companies and dealers. This development aligns with the company's goals of refining hardware capabilities and embarking on ambitious expansion across various regions.

MeitY supports startups through several schemes, including TIDE 2.0, Startup Hub GENESIS, SASACT, and SAMRIDH, aimed at enhancing competitiveness in the market. Nawgati distinguished itself to receive this grant during its incubation phase as a TIDE 2.0 holder, leveraging advanced integrations to optimize fuel station management and enhance compliance tracking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

