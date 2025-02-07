Left Menu

Centillion Networks Boosts Telangana's IT Sector with ₹500 Crore Investment

Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, announced that Centillion Networks' subsidiary, HC Robotics, is set to invest ₹500 crore in the state. This development aims to expand IT industries beyond Hyderabad, offering high-quality employment opportunities in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and create 2,500 jobs over three years.

In a significant boost to Telangana's economy, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu revealed on Friday that Centillion Networks' subsidiary, HC Robotics, would invest ₹500 crore in the state.

The investment underscores the government's strategic initiative to extend IT industries beyond the capital, Hyderabad, into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, thereby ensuring access to quality employment for young professionals in smaller towns.

Minister Babu highlighted on social media that this investment would create 500 jobs in the current year and an additional 2,000 positions over the next three years. He expressed gratitude towards Centillion executives for their confidence in the state's burgeoning potential, particularly in cutting-edge fields like drone technology, robotics, and aerospace software development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

