Boeing's Space Launch System: Navigating Layoffs Amid Artemis Delays

Boeing has announced impending layoffs for about 400 positions in its Space Launch System moon rocket program, aligning with NASA's revised Artemis program and cost expectations. This development comes as the Seattle-based aerospace giant adjusts to the shifting landscape of U.S. lunar exploration efforts.

The company plans to issue 60-day notices of involuntary layoffs in the upcoming weeks, according to an emailed statement from a Boeing spokesperson. Efforts are being made to position affected employees within other roles across the company to mitigate job losses.

The Artemis program, an initiative spearheaded by the Trump administration, has experienced delays and ballooning costs. With an estimated budget of $93 billion through 2025, milestones for crewed lunar flights and landings have been pushed to 2025 and 2026, respectively.

