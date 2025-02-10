AutoCrypt and Hitachi Solutions Partner to Launch Advanced Cybersecurity Tool in Japan
AutoCrypt and Hitachi Solutions are collaborating to bring the AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer to Japan, enhancing cybersecurity in the automotive industry. This tool generates over a million test cases, aiding manufacturers in meeting regulatory standards and improving software safety, aligning with digital transformation goals.
In a significant development, AUTOCRYPT, known for its cutting-edge vehicle testing solutions, together with IT giant Hitachi Solutions, announced an agreement to launch the AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer in Japan come January 22, 2025.
This move marks the first availability of the internationally acclaimed testing tool locally, adding robust cybersecurity dimensions to the Japanese automotive landscape. The fuzzing tool automates testing processes, offering over one million test cases, and aligns with global regulatory standards, thereby simplifying compliance for manufacturers.
The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to advancing cybersecurity and addresses the industry's growing demand for stringent software security measures as part of the broader shift towards software-defined vehicles (SDVs).
